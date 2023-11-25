The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the men's U19 squad for the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Asia Cup. "The Junior Cricket Committee has picked India's squad for the upcoming ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2023 to be played in the UAE. Defending champions India are also the most successful side in the tournament having won the trophy eight times," BCCI said in a statement. Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Another Cryptic Post After Being Ignored for India T20I Squad Against Australia.

BCCI Official Tweet

🚨 NEWS 🚨 India U19 squad for ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup announced Details 🔽https://t.co/dZHCSv32a6 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 25, 2023

India's U19 squad will consist of 15 members and three travelling standby players. The selection committee has also named four additional reserve players. The reserve players will not be part of the touring contingent. The tournament will start from December 8 and continue till December 17. India will play Afghanistan on December 8 to start their campaign.

Squad: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (C), Aravelly Avanish Rao (WK), Saumy Kumar Pandey (VC), Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (WK), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari.Travelling standby players: Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai, Mohammed Amaan.

Reserve players: Digvijay Patil, Jayanth Goyat, P Vignesh, Kiran Chormale.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)