Melbourne [Australia], December 27 (ANI): England star batter Joe Root hit another milestone in cricket as he became only the ninth batter to score 22,000 international runs. Joe Root scored 15 runs in the second innings of the fourth Australia vs England Test of the ongoing Ashes series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to achieve the feat.

Joe Root now has 22,000 runs in 380 international matches at an average of 49.21. Only Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Virat Kohli, Ricky Ponting, Mahela Jayawardene, Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid and Brian Lara are ahead of Root in the list of players with the most international runs in the history of cricket.

Root, who had never scored a century on Australian soil, finally broke the curse as he scored an unbeaten 138 in the first innings of the second Ashes 2025-26 Test at Brisbane.

Despite a century in the Brisbane Test, Root has only managed 234 runs in four Ashes Tests. England, despite winning the recently concluded fourth Test, have conceded the series to the Aussies, as the series scoreline reads 3-1.

In the Boxing Day Test, England defeated Australia by four wickets, registering their first victory on the tour. In the match, England opted to bowl first. Josh Tongue's five-wicket haul helped bowl Australia out for 152 before England collapsed to 110, trailing by 42. Australia then struggled again on a difficult pitch, managing just 132 in their second innings, setting England a target of 175. England's chase was steadied by solid partnerships at the top, and despite a late wobble, Harry Brook and Jamie Smith saw them home to a memorable four-wicket victory.

Notably, Australia had extended their dominance at home by winning the first three Ashes Tests in a row, stretching their unbeaten streak against England in Australia to 16-0. England's victory in the fourth Test has now brought that run to an end. (ANI)

