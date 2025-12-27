India women's national cricket team have been unstoppable in the ongoing IND-W vs SL-W T20I 2025 against Sri Lanka women's national cricket team, gaining an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. India, under Harmanpreet Kaur have barely put a step wrong in the ongoing series, which acts as the first step towards the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, while Chamari Athapaththu-led Sri Lanka are yet to find their footing. Harmanpreet Overtakes Meg Lanning's Record of Most WT20I Wins as Captain, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I 2025.

Shafali Verma and Renuka Singh took centrestage with the bat and ball, respectively, helping India Women clinch the IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I 2025 by eight wickets. Singh claimed a four-wicket haul to restrict Sri Lanka to 112, while Verma scored an unbeaten 79, to master the chase.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have looked clueless across all three T20Is, with collective failures of batters and bowlers. Barring a few individuals who have held fort for Sri Lanka, the performances have lacked intent and spirit. It will all be about playing for pride for Athapaththu and Co in the final two matches.

When is IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I 2025 Match?

The India Women's National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team 3rd T20I 2025 is set to be played at the Greenfield International Stadium inThiruvananthapuram, on December 26. The IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I 2025 will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

What is The IND-W vs SL-W H2H Record in T20I Cricket?

The India Women's National Cricket Team and the Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team have faced each other in 29 T20 Internationals (T20Is). In the head-to-head record, Sri Lanka Women have ended on the winning side 5 times, compared to India's 23, while one ended in a no-result. Deepti Sharma Becomes First Indian Cricketer to Claim 150 T20I Wickets, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I 2025.

Who Are the IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I 2025 Match Key Players?

Player Name Shafali Verma Kavisha Dilhari Harmanpreet Kaur Hasini Perera Renuka Singh

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I 2025 Likely Playing XI

India Women Likely XI vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani

Sri Lanka Women Likely XI vs IND-W: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nimesha Madushani, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Imesha Dulani, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wk), Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Malki Madara

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2025 08:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).