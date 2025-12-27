India's prominent opener, Shubman Gill, is anticipated to join the Punjab squad for their upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 matches against Sikkim and Goa, respectively. His inclusion is expected to provide a substantial boost to Punjab's campaign in the premier domestic one-day tournament. Virat Kohli Showcases Batting Prowess in Final Vijay Hazare Trophy Outing, Delhi Batsman Slams 77 During Delhi vs Gujarat VHT 2025-26 Match.

Gill's Expected Return to Domestic Action

Sources close to the Punjab Cricket Association indicate that Gill, recently axed from India's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad, is set to make himself available for these VHT fixtures. His participation would mark a significant return to domestic 50-over cricket for India's Test and ODI captain.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Context

The Vijay Hazare Trophy is India's premier domestic List A cricket competition, featuring state teams battling for national honours. Punjab, a historically strong contender, will be looking to capitalize on Gill's experience and form to consolidate their position in the tournament. The matches against Sikkim and Goa are vital for their progression in the group stage.

Recent Form and International Commitments

Gill has been a consistent performer for the Indian national team across all formats this year, particularly in One-Day Internationals, where he has amassed significant runs. Gill suffered an injury during IND vs SA 2025, forcing the player out of Tests, and then sustained a foot injury, and has been under rehabilitation.

Impact on Punjab's Campaign

His presence will undoubtedly strengthen Punjab's batting lineup, offering stability and explosive hitting at the top of the order. Beyond his direct contributions, Gill's experience and leadership could prove invaluable for the squad, especially for younger players aiming to make a mark.

International Stars in Domestic Cricket

The participation of established international players like Gill in domestic tournaments is often welcomed by state associations and fans alike. It not only elevates the competition's profile but also provides an invaluable opportunity for emerging talents to play alongside and learn from top-tier cricketers. Such appearances underscore the importance of robust domestic structures in nurturing national talent.

