London [UK], June 5 (ANI): After reaching the landmark of 10,000 runs against New Zealand during the first Test at Lord's, England batter Joe Root is the leading run-getter in the longest format of the game among the 'Fab Four' batters, which include India's Virat Kohli, Australia's Steve Smith and New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

'Fab Four' batters are the top batters of this generation across all formats.

Also Read | Mohamed Salah Transfer News: Barcelona Reportedly Promises Egyptian Star To Sign Him Next Season.

Now, in 118 Tests, Root has 10,015 runs at an average of 49.57. The batter has 26 centuries and 53 half-centuries in the longest format of the game. His individual best score is 254.

For the last two years, Root has been in a stupendous form with the bat. In 26 games, Root has scored 2,416 runs at an average of 53.68. He has scored nine centuries and five half-centuries in this time period, with the best of 228.

Also Read | Argentina vs Estonia, International Friendly 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of ARG vs EST on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

Coming to the rest of the 'Fab Four', star Indian batter Virat Kohli is the second-highest run-getter among four players. In 101 Tests, he has scored 8,043 runs at an average of 49.95. He has scored 27 centuries and 28 half-centuries.

Since the last two years, Kohli has not been at his best in Tests. In 15 games, he has scored 803 runs at an average of 30.88. Only six-half centuries have come out of his bat, with the best score of 79. He has failed to score an international century since late-2019 as well.

After this, it is Australia's Steve Smith who ranks third among the 'Fab Four' in terms of Test runs. In 85 Tests, he has scored 8,010 runs at an average of 59.77. He has scored 27 centuries and 36 half-centuries in the longest format of the game.

For the last two years, Smith has been great with the bat. In 12 games, he has scored 783 runs at an average of 41.21. One century and seven half-centuries have come out of his bat, with the best of 131.

Lastly, NZ captain Kane Williamson is at the bottom of the 'Fab Four' with respect to Test runs. In 87 Tests, he has scored 7,289 runs at an average of 52.81. He has scored 24 centuries and 33 half-centuries.

In the last two years, Williamson has been brilliant with the bat in Tests. In seven games, he has scored 813 runs at an average of 73.90. Three centuries and one half-century has come out of his bat. His best individual score during the last two years is 251. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)