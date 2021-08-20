Ufa [Russia], August 20 (ANI): Indian women grapplers Sanju Devi and Bhateri won silver medals in the 62kg and 65kg category respectively at the Junior Wrestling World Championships, in Ufa, Russia on Friday.

The women's wrestling at the Junior World Championships came to an end for India with three silver and two bronze medals.

In the women's 62 kg final Sanju Devi was thoroughly dominated by Alina Kasabieva and the Russian won the gold via technical superiority. The European junior champion never gave any chance to the Indian to gain any momentum and influenced the bout from the word go.

Later, in the women's 65 kg final Bhateri also won silver as she was defeated 2-12 by Irina Ringaci from Moldova. The Indian wrestler was looking to stage a comeback in the second period of the bout but the senior European champion countered her beautifully to clinch the gold. This was India's 4th silver Junior Wrestling World Championships in Ufa.

In the last medal bout for Indian women's wrestlers, Saneh(72kg) suffered a horrific knee injury while playing for the bronze against Russia's Mariam Guseinova. It was a closely contested bout until Saneh faced injury.

On Thursday, Sanju made a remarkable comeback as she was down 0-5 and then eventually won against Azerbaijan's Birgul Soltanova by 8-5 in the semi-final while Bhateri defeated Tunisia's Jlassi Khadija and Romania's Amina Roxana Capezan to reach the title match.

Earlier, Bipasha (76kg) had won a silver medal, while Simran (50kg) and Sito (55kg) clinched bronze medals to add to India's tally. (ANI)

