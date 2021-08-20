Cristiano Ronaldo has fans from all over the world. Regardless of their sport, Cristiano Ronaldo has had a lot many fans. One of them also is a Moto GP racer named Fabio Quartararo who happened to meet his idol CR7. The French Grand Prix motorcycle rider has also met CR7 and posted a picture with his idol on social media. The Juventus star also obliged him with his autographed jersey. The French motorcycle rider was last seen in the Austrian GP 2021. As a part of the caption, Fabio Quartararo also wished Ronaldo a bit of good luck for his upcoming season. Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi Not Nominated for UEFA Awards, Players from Manchester City & Chelsea Make it to the List (Check Full List).

Cristiano Ronaldo was rumoured to be leaving Juventus before this season and was popularly linked to his former clubs Manchester United and Real Madrid. However, a few days ago, Ronaldo took to social media and shut the rumours of returning to his former club. In fact, it was said that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was regularly in touch with Ronaldo. However, Juventus' bosses had confirmed that he will not leave the club. Now, let's have a look at the picture shared by Fabio Quartararo.

Post:

Really nice to meet one of your idol , wish you the best @cristiano pic.twitter.com/1ow8vDmjVy — Fabio Quartararo (@FabioQ20) August 19, 2021

Juventus will be looking to play their first Serie A 2021-22 match against Udinese on August 22, 2021, at 10.00 pm IST. The team will be looking to have a winning start to the tournament. The team has witnessed the return of their former manager Maurizio Sarri for the upcoming season.

