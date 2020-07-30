Turin [Italy], July 30 (ANI): Juventus have appointed former midfielder Andrea Pirlo as the new head coach of the club's under-23 side, the Serie A champions announced on Thursday.

The 2006 World Cup winner, Pirlo spent four years at Juve between 2011 and 2015, helping the Bianconeri to four Serie A titles, one Coppa Italia triumph and two Supercoppa Italiana victories.

Also Read | ENG 4/0 in 1 Over (Target 173) | England vs Ireland 1st ODI 2020 Live Score Updates: Curtis Campher Remains Unbeaten As David Willey Scalps Five-wicket Haul.

A statement on the Italian club's website said, "Today marks the start of a new adventure for Andrea Pirlo and Juventus, who return to work together five years later. Andrea is, in fact, the new coach of the U23 team."

He finished his career in MLS, playing for New York City, before eventually retiring from football in 2017. But after three years away from the sport, the 41-year-old is heading back to Turin to begin his coaching career. (ANI)

Also Read | Lionel Messi, Antoine Greizmann & Others Return to Practice Ahead of Barcelona vs Napoli, Champions League 2019-20 (See Pics).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)