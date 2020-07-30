After a long wait of about three months now, the ODI cricket is back into action with the first ODI between England and Ireland. The three-match ODI series starts today at the Ageas Cricket Ground in Southampton. The match which begins at 6. 30 PM IST is a part of Cricket World Cup Super League. The toss will happen at 6.00 pm. The day and night match will bring back the shorter format in action once again. The sporting schedules had been ruined due to the menace of the coronavirus and the fabs from all over the world had to wait for a long time for the ODIs to begin. Live Cricket Streaming of England vs Ireland 1st ODI 2020 on SonyLiv: Check Live Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of ENG vs IRE Match on Sony SIX.

So England head into the series with 2-1 win in the Test matches. Whereas the visitors, on the other hand, played their last ODI in March against Afghanistan. So ahead of the three-match series they had a two-game warmup match which proved to be quite a vital one for them. Since the England Test squad is not allowed to break the biosecure bubble the ODI team will look different. Eoin Morgan will lead the side whereas Ireland will be led by Andrew Balbirnie.

There is no forecast for the rains and thus the fans can enjoy the full game. The hosts are eyeing a win in this series and this would affect their qualification for the 2023 Men's World Cup.

Squads:

Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie(c), William Porterfield, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Kevin O Brien, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy

England Squad: Jason Roy, James Vince, Eoin Morgan(c), Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow(w), Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Joe Denly, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood