Turin [Italy], September 23 (ANI): Italian club Juventus FC has confirmed the signing of Spanish striker Alvaro Morata.

The club reached an agreement with Spanish club Atletico de Madrid for the temporary acquisition of Morata, until the end of 2020/2021 season.

Alvaro Morata has been finalised for a consideration of 10 million pounds, to be paid during the current financial year.

"Alvaro Morata had only spent two years at Juventus before Real Madrid recalled him to the Spanish capital. However, a lot can happen in two years and Alvaro certainly left an album of memories, filled with many spectacular moments: goals, celebrations, victories and trophies," Juventus said in an official release.

Morata was part of the Juventus forward-line in both the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons, scoring 27 goals in total, with a constant presence in the Juventus attack.

Big goals in Serie A came too, and of course, he gave Juventus a great final gift before his departure in the summer of 2016.

Entering the field in the 108th minute of the Coppa Italia Final in Rome, with the game deadlocked at 0-0 it took Alvaro just two minutes to score with his first touch. (ANI)

