Madrid, Dec 1: Real Madrid drew 1-1 away to Girona, a result that lifted FC Barcelona to the top of La Liga after 14 rounds. Barcelona has 34 points, one more than Real Madrid. Villarreal sits a further point back, with Atletico Madrid on 31. Real Madrid has dropped six points with three consecutive draws.

Madrid wanted to dominate possession, but the red-and-whites kept their lines tight to disrupt the opponent's flow and waited for the right moment to strike. That moment came just before halftime: a quick recovery, a vertical transition, and a brilliant individual play by Azzedine Ounahi, who scored a stunning goal with a sharp, angled shot that made Montilivi erupt. The goal rewarded Girona's discipline and bravery, as they did not shy away from going for the game. In the second half, however,

Madrid increased the pressure and found relief in a penalty that Mbappé converted in the 67th minute to level the score. Far from collapsing, Girona showed remarkable maturity. They endured, adjusted, and protected their area as Madrid ramped up the intensity. The defensive blocks withstood the final onslaught of an opponent desperate for points, growing increasingly nervous in a negative streak that now includes three consecutive draws.

For Girona, the point is much more than just a result: it is an exercise in character, a boost of confidence, and confirmation that the team still has the tools to compete. Montilivi, once again, became the faithful reflection of a combative, proud Girona capable of competing against any opponent.

Barcelona beat Deportivo Alaves 3-1 on Saturday, with Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo overturning Pablo Ibanez's first-minute opener. Villarreal stayed in the title race with a 3-2 win at Real Sociedad, sealed by Alberto Moleiro's 95th-minute strike after Ayoze Perez and Moleiro had put the visitors 2-0 up. Carlos Soler and Ander Barrenetxea brought Sociedad level before the late winner.

Real Betis won 2-0 away to Sevilla through goals from Pablo Fornals and Sergi Altimira. Isaac Romero was sent off for Sevilla, and the match was halted temporarily due to objects thrown from the stands; the club faces a fine and possible ground closure. Elsewhere, Kike Garcia's 86th-minute goal gave Espanyol a 1-0 victory at Celta Vigo. -

