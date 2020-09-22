Barcelona has been in the news for the wrong reasons of late. They have been in the eye of the storm for withholding Lionel Messi by putting up their transfer clauses when the six-time Ballon d’Or winner wanted to leave the club. He had given up a fight to join Manchester City and now is with the Catalan Giants. Ahead of their La Liga 2020-21 tie against Villareal, the team took to social media and they put up two pictures. One had Lionel Messi in it and the other had a goat. In the caption of the collage, the team asked to point out the difference between the two. Little did they know that the netizens would come up with nasty tweets reminding them about their 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League 2019-20. ‘Lionel Mesi Deserves Better’: Barcelona Fans Troll Club for Humiliating Loss to Bayern Munich in UCL 2019–20; Beg Argentine Star to Leave Before Things Get Worse.

A few Cristiano Ronaldo fans also joined the bandwagon and here started the debate between who the real GOAT. A few social media users also took said that Lionel Messi was a hostage and the other belonged to the natural habitat. Barcelona has been in the eye of the storm for enforcing the transfer clause on Messi. The Argentine in an interview had also mentioned that it was unfair on their part to come up with a clause like this. Now, let’s have a look at the tweets by fans below:

Reactions:

One is held hostage the other is free in his habitat — 𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖞𝖔 (@amrx11x) September 21, 2020

Hostage

8-2

Difference

Found it!

The team will play their first La Liga 2020-21 game against Villareal on September 28, 2020, at the Camp Nou. Barcelona would be aiming to have a better season this year in La Liga 2020-21.

