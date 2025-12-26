Real Madrid has formally requested full access to FC Barcelona's financial records pertaining to payments made to José María Enríquez Negreira, a former vice president of Spain's Technical Committee of Referees (CTA). This significant development comes as judicial investigations continue into allegations that Barcelona made payments totaling millions of euros to Negreira's companies over several years, raising profound questions about potential conflicts of interest and sporting integrity within Spanish football. Kylian Mbappe Equals Cristiano Ronaldo's Los Blancos Record For Most Goals in Single Calendar Year, Achieves Feat During Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2025-26 Match.

Background of the Negreira Case

The "Negreira case" emerged into public scrutiny in early 2023 following reports of substantial payments from FC Barcelona to companies owned by Negreira. These payments, reportedly exceeding 7 million euros, spanned from 2001 to 2018. During much of this period, Negreira held a prominent position within the CTA, the body responsible for appointing referees for matches in La Liga and other Spanish competitions. While Barcelona maintains the payments were for legitimate technical reports and consulting services, prosecutors are investigating whether they constituted an attempt to unduly influence refereeing decisions.

Real Madrid's Intervention

Real Madrid's decision to seek detailed financial access signifies its intent to act as a private prosecutor, or an "injured party," in the ongoing legal proceedings. The club's board previously released a statement expressing "deep concern" over the allegations and announced its intention to appear in court once the initial investigations were complete. This formal request allows Real Madrid to review the financial documentation directly, aiming to ensure transparency and uphold the integrity of the competition for all clubs involved.

FC Barcelona's Stance

FC Barcelona has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with the payments. The club's leadership, including President Joan Laporta, has asserted that the payments were for technical advice and scouting reports on referees, a practice they describe as common among top clubs, and that no attempt was made to influence match outcomes. They contend that the services provided were legitimate and fully documented, without any illicit intent. Igiraneza Aime Guerric Dies: Burundi Footballer Passes Away On Way To Hospital After Collapsing On-Field.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings and Broader Impact

The case is currently under investigation by Spanish public prosecutors, with the possibility of charges related to corruption in sports. Beyond the judicial sphere, La Liga, the Spanish professional football league, has also opened its own internal inquiry into the matter. The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has stated its commitment to cooperating fully with authorities. The unfolding scandal has sent shockwaves through Spanish football, prompting widespread debate about ethical practices and the need for greater transparency in sports governance. The ultimate outcome of the investigation could have significant implications for FC Barcelona and the broader reputation of Spanish football globally.

