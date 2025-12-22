Sonipat (Haryana) [India], December 22 (ANI): The Kabaddi Champions League launched its official rulebook to bring forward a more structured, organised, fair and professional competition, according to a press release.

The KCL set of rules will not only provide teams, coaches, officials, and other stakeholders with technical guidance but also create a framework for player development, on-mat clarity, and transparent officiating, all in compliance with the latest international standards in kabaddi.

Also Read | Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh to Feature in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 as Punjab Announce 18-Member Squad Featuring Team India Stars.

This framework will ensure that KCL provides every player, coach, official, and investor with a safe, fair, and consistent competitive environment for every match, from the first through the Final.

For the inaugural season, the Kabaddi Champions League has made several changes to existing rules and introduced new ones to make the league more competitive and enjoyable for spectators.

Also Read | An Se-young Shatters Records With USD 1 Million Season Earnings in Badminton, Wins BWF World Tour Finals 2025.

Under the leadership of Balwan Singh, Dronacharya Awardee, these changes include a new bumper raid style and a revised tiebreaker rule to create more dramatic play on the mat.

Additionally, Kabaddi Champions League will also make a commitment to the environment by committing to planting a tree for every single raid, showing that this league's mission is not only focused on growing the sport but also contributing in creating a healthier and greener nation.

Balwan Singh (Dronacharya Awardee) highlighted the significance of the Rulebook in shaping the future of the sport: "Kabaddi has always been more than a sport for our nation; yeh hamari mitti ka khel hai, hamari pehchaan hai. For decades, I have seen this game evolve, inspire, and transform countless young athletes, and today, with the launch of the Kabaddi Champions League, we step into a new era built on discipline, fairness, professionalism, and global standards."

He emphasised that the Rulebook is "not just a collection of guidelines but a commitment to the sport, its players, and the future we are shaping together," and stated that the changes included will bring more fairness, safety, and performance opportunities for all the athletes.

Krishan Lal Panwar (Hon'ble Minister, Government of Haryana; Vice President, AKFI; President, AKAH) applauded the league's role in supporting grassroots talent and social initiatives:

"Kabaddi is an integral part of Haryana's sporting culture and a powerful medium for discipline, fitness, and nation-building. The launch of the Kabaddi Champions League is a commendable initiative that reflects the state's commitment to promoting professional sports while strengthening grassroots talent."

The KCL Rulebook launch comes at a crucial point, as franchises prepare to build their teams at the auction.

The rulebook will help ensure that competitive play, officiating standards, disciplinary codes, and player safety measures are consistent and that teams bring their best game.

The Kabaddi Champions League aims at building a structured, transparent, competitive platform that will provide opportunities for athletes from state and grassroots competitions to play at a professional level. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)