Hyderabad, May 20 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said he is delighted at Nikhat Zareen winning the title in the prestigious World Women Boxing Championship.

An official release from the CMO Thursday night said KCR congratulated Nikhat, belonging to Nizamabad district, for clinching the gold medal in the world championship in Istanbul while wholeheartedly complimenting her for unfurling India's flag on international sports platform.

The Chief Minister said it is proud moment that Nikhat stood as a world champion in boxing with the encouragement of the state government.

The Telangana government is motivating sportspersons in all aspects and already taking measures to set up rural sports centres in all villages to create young sportspersons in the state, he said.

Nikhat Zareen clinched the gold in flyweight (52kg) division with a facile 5-0 win over Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the final of the Women's World Championship in Istanbul on Thursday.

