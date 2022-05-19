Royal Challengers Bangalore keep their IPL 2022 playoff hopes alive with a brilliant eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in match 67 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium. It was a brilliant performance by Faf du Plessis' men as they climbed into the top four and pushed Delhi Capitals out of the playoff spots at the moment. DC will need to win their final game to overtake RCB in the table. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS and DC of Making It To Last Four.

After electing to bat first, Gujarat Titans didn't had much success in the initial stages but a brilliant half-century by skipper Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan's cameo took them to a competitive score. In reply, Royal Challengers Bangalore led by veterans Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis were able to chase down the total of 169 runs.

RCB vs GT IPL 2022 Match 67 Stat Highlights

# Hardik Pandya scored his 4th fifty of IPL 2022

# Virat Kohli scored his second fifty of IPL 2022

# Virat Kohli surpassed 7000 runs for RCB in T20 cricket

# Virat Kohli-Faf du Plessis registered the highest opening partnership (115) for RCB this season

Gujarat Titans have already conformed themselves of the top spot in the league. They will be participating in the Qualifier 1 facing either Lucknow Super Giants or Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s playoff hopes depend on results in matches elsewhere in the competition.

