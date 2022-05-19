Nikhat Zareen etched her name in history books as she won the gold medal at the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships. The Indian boxer defeated Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas by unanimous decision in the finals to finish on the podium of the 52kg (flyweight) category. With this, Zareen became only the fifth Indian female boxer to win a gold at the tournament. Nikhat Zareen Wins Gold Medal At 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships.

Nikhat Zareen joined an elite list of women with her gold medal at the World Boxing Championships in Istanbul. This was only her second appearance in the competition. The 25-year-old joined Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha KC to win gold at the Championship. So as Zareen joins an elite list, we take a look at her achievements in boxing.

Nikhat Zareen's Major Achievements in Boxing

Tournament Medal 2011 Junior Boxing Championship Gold 2019 Strandja Memorial Tournament Gold 2022 Strandja Memorial Tournament Gold IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships Gold

In other results, Manisha (57kg) and Parveen (63kg) secured bronze medals for India at the World Championships in Istanbul. India’s best performance in the event came in 2006 when the country snared eight medals, including four gold, one silver and three bronze.

