Calgary, Jul 5 (PTI) India's Kidambi Srikanth lost to Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 21-19, 14-21, 18-21 in the semifinal of the Canada Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Saturday.

Srikanth had made a strong start to the contest winning the first game 21-19 but his Japanese opponent fought back hard in the next two to win the game which lasted one hour and 18 minutes.

Also Read | FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Bayern Munich Midfielder Jamal Musiala Badly Injures His Ankle Against PSG Following Collision With Gianluigi Donnarumma (Watch Video).

In the decider, the scores were levelled 18-18 when Nishimoto pounced on a weak return and then Srikanth sprayed wide twice to hand over the match to the Japanese.

Earlier, the former world championships silver medallist, who had reached the finals of the Malaysia Masters in May this year, outclassed world number six Chou Tien-Chen 21-18 21-9 in a 43-minute quarterfinal clash on Friday.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025: Team India Achieves 1000 Run Aggregate for First Time in A Test Match.

S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, the 2022 World Junior Championships silver medallist, produced a gallant fight before going down to Nishimoto 15-21 21-5 17-21 in a gruelling 79-minute quarterfinal.

In women's singles, Shriyanshi Valishetty's impressive run came to an end after she lost to Denmark's Amalie Schulz.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)