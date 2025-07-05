Indian badminton star PV Sindhu celebrated her 30th birthday today (July 5). The ace shuttler was born on July 5, 1995. Sindhu is one of the finest badminton players in Indian sports history. She has multiple achievements under her belt. She won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and a bronze in the Tokyo edition in 2020. The 30-year-old won women's singles gold at the 2019 World Championship event. Sindhu bagged gold at the Commonwealth Games 2018 and 2022. She has been awarded multiple notable awards by the Indian government, including the Arjuna Award, the Padma Shri, the Khel Ratna Award, and the Padma Bhushan. On her 30th birthday, fans shared heartwarming wishes for one of the finest badminton athletes on social media. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: PV Sindhu Expresses Grief On Tragic Incident, Shares Thoughts And Prayers For Families Of 242 Passengers (See Post).

Happy Birthday PV Sindhu!

She’s an icon. She’s a legend. ✨ Wishing PV Sindhu a very happy birthday! 🏸 pic.twitter.com/4k4DluLIBO — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) July 5, 2025

Happy Birthday Queen

Happy birthday to the Queen of Badminton, PV Sindhu 🎂 pic.twitter.com/V2wtP4Htd3 — Shreya Jha (@shreya_jha_s2) July 5, 2025

Happy Birthday, Legend!

🎉 Happy Birthday to the Queen of Indian Badminton — PV Sindhu! 🏸👑 From a young girl with a dream to a global icon, Sindhu has inspired millions 🇮🇳✨ 🥈 Olympic Silver (Rio 2016) 🥉 Olympic Bronze (Tokyo 2020) 🏆 World Champion 🌍 Former World No. 2 The first and only Indian… pic.twitter.com/ZgfNXWlyW9 — Dugout Stories (@DugoutStories) July 5, 2025

A Heartwarming Wish by a Fan for PV Sindhu

From Rio march to Tokyo Glory.. Wearing a World champion crown 👑 Fighting her injury issues to owing the court ! On court fire to off court chemistry with her opponent,PV Sindhu is an true icon for India Today turning 30 but the spirit remains the same..Happy Birthday Champ ❣️ pic.twitter.com/uaNXsmcwFT — Nishant Meher (@NishantMeher2) July 5, 2025

Happy Birthday Goat

Happy Birthday Goat PV Sindhu 🐐 pic.twitter.com/tvOTo9KnFq — Rohit Choudhary 🌠 (@beingictfan) July 5, 2025

