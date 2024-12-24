Kolkata, Dec 24 (PTI) A franchise agreement was executed on Tuesday between Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar and Dola & Rahul Banerjee Sports Foundation, Altruistic Initiatives to launch a centre of excellence for archery.

ALPHA Sports Academy will be the operational sports partner for the university in this collaborative effort.

The centre of excellence aims to nurture and develop world-class archery talent, offering state-of-the-art infrastructure, cutting-edge coaching methodologies, and a holistic training environment and identification of talent.

Spearheaded by Olympians Dola and Rahul Banerjee, alongside the leadership of KIIT, this initiative promises to set a new benchmark for sports development in India, the collaborators said in a statement.

This programme not only identifies talent at the grassroots level but also develop archers at the university level.

The Olympian duo also extended their expertise to the world university team.

Renowned Indian archer Rahul expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This centre embodies our lifelong dream to give back to the sport and create an ecosystem where talent flourishes. With KIIT's support and our foundation's expertise, we are confident in shaping champions of tomorrow."

The collaboration also highlights Altruistic Initiatives' dedication to driving positive social change through sports, ensuring equitable opportunities for aspiring athletes. 7/21/2024

