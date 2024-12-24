The ICC Champions Trophy is all set to be hosted at Pakistan in February between February 19 and March 08. After a long break, Pakistan has got the rights to host an ICC event and they will look forward to make it successful. Although it has not been free from controversies as India refused to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns and PCB had to finally settle for a hybrid model with ICC and BCCI. India will play Pakistan and all their matches in UAE and this delayed the scheduled as well. The schedule of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is finally out and fans eager to know the fixtures will get the entire details here. India will clash with their arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23 at Dubai. The semifinals will be played in Lahore and Dubai on March 4 and March 5 respectively. The final will be played on March 9 at Lahore or Dubai subject to India's qualification. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Teams for Ninth Edition of Men's ODI Competition.

Groups:

Group A - Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh

Group B - South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, England

Champions Trophy Schedule:

19 February, Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan

20 February, Bangladesh v India, Dubai

21 February, Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi, Pakistan

22 February, Australia v England, Lahore, Pakistan

23 February, Pakistan v India, Dubai

24 February, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

25 February, Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

26 February, Afghanistan v England, Lahore, Pakistan

27 February, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

28 February, Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore, Pakistan

1 March, South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan

2 March, New Zealand v India, Dubai

4 March, Semi-final 1, Dubai

5 March, Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan

9 March, Final, Lahore (unless India qualify, when it will be played in Dubai)

10 March, Reserve day

*All matches will be day-night encounters

The matches of India has been shifted to Dubai due to the hybrid model. The semifinal one is at Dubai and India, irrespective of their position in the group, if they qualify for the top four will play in the semifinal 1. The final will be played at Dubai in place of Lahore, if India qualify for the final.

