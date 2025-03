New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Tamil Nadu's Ramesh Shanguman shone brightly on the second day of the Khelo India Para Games 2025, winning two gold medals in the Men's 800m T53/T54 and Men's 100m T53/T54 events respectively.

By the end of the day, 44 gold medals had been decided and Tamil Nadu had won 9 of them. Haryana stood second with 7 medals while Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh followed with 5 medals each, as per a press release from SAI Media.

Hailing from a farming family in Mannathampatty village, Tiruchirappalli, Shanguman was struck by tragedy when he lost his legs in a lorry accident at the age of eight. However, he did not let the setback hold him back and took to sports. He started as a para basketball player but then shifted to wheelchair racing.

Speaking to SAI Media about his victory at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shanguman said as quoted by the SAI press release, "I have faced a lot of struggles in my life. I need to achieve something. Every day just comes and goes. But I had the desire to make a name for myself. I have to prove myself. I motivate myself every day. Now my parents are very happy. In the first KIPG in 2023, I won the bronze medal, this time I won the gold medal. My family is a big support. Without them, I could not have been a medallist."

It was Day 2 in the para-badminton competition at the Indira Gandhi Stadium. Friday saw some exciting encounters with the likes of Paris Paralympian Nitesh Kumar and Tokyo Paralympics Gold medallist Krishna Nagar showing their dominance. On the other hand, Sanjeev Kumar stunned everybody by causing the first upset of the Khelo India Para Games 2025 as he beat the first seed Manjunatha Chikkaiah by 21-13, 21-6 in the quarter-final.

Paris 2024 gold medallist Nitesh Kumar made the finals in his category while Krishna Nagar entered the semifinals. Nithya Sre and Palak Kohli, the other top names in the badminton competition, also advanced in their respective sections.

Brief Results

-ATHLETICS MENS Discus Throw F11Gold - Monu Ghangas (Haryana); Silver - Sagar (Haryana); Bronze - Praveen Sharma (Rajasthan)MEN Shot Put F40/F41Gold - Ravi Rongali (Andhra Pradesh); Silver - Abhishek (Haryana); Bronze - Manoj Singaraja (Tamil Nadu)MENS 100m Run T13Gold - Chaitanya Vijay Pathak (Maharashtra); Silver - Meet Tadhani (Gujarat); Bronze - Kalaram Patel (Chhattisgarh)MENS 100m Run T35 FINALSGold - Vipin (Uttar Pradesh); Silver - Jatin Singh (Delhi); Bronze - Ravi Kumar (Uttar Pradesh)MENS 100m Run T36Gold - Chirag (Delhi); Silver Arpit Sharma (Madhya Pradesh); Bronze - Haryana.WOMEN Shot Put F53/F54Gold - Keerthika Jayachandran (Tamil Nadu); Silver - Kanchan Lakhani (Haryana); Bronze - Geetha Kannan (Tamil Nadu)Men's 800 m T53/T54Gold - Ramesh Shanmugam (Tamil Nadu); Silver - Manikandan Jothi (Tamil Nadu); Bronze - Shailesh Kumar (Tamil Nadu)MEN Shot Put F40/F41Gold - Ravi Rongali (Andhra Pradesh); Silver - Abhishek (Haryana); Bronze - Manoj Singaraja (Tamil Nadu)MENS Shot Put F54Gold - Sahil Salim Sayyad (Maharashtra); Silver - Imran Rasool (Tamil Nadu); Bronze - Abhishek Chamoli (Delhi)WOMEN Shot Put F53/F54Gold - Keerthika Jayachandran (Tamil Nadu); Silver - Kanchan Lakhani (Haryana); Bronze - Geetha Kannan (Tamil Nadu)MENS Discus Throw F11Gold - Monu Ghangas (Haryana); Silver - Sagar (Haryana); Bronze - Praveen Sharma (Rajasthan)MENS 100m T13Gold - Chaitanya Vijay Pathak (Maharashtra); Silver - Meet Tadhani (Gujarat); Bronze - Kalaram Patel (Chhattisgarh)MENS 100m T35 FINALSGold - Vipin (Uttar Pradesh); Silver - Jatin Singh (Delhi); Bronze - Ravi Kumar (Uttar Pradesh)MENS 100m T36Gold - Chirag (Delhi); Silver Arpit Sharma (Madhya Pradesh); Bronze - HaryanaWOMEN Shot Put F42/F44/F64:Gold - Nividitha D H (Karnataka); Silver - Jeewani (Rajasthan); Bronze - Suman (Rajasthan)WOMENS Shot Put F56Gold - Siddhi Vikas Kshirsagar (Maharashtra); Silver - Minakshi Harich Jadhav (Maharashtra); Lizzy Velu (Tamil Nadu)MENS 100m T37Gold - Rakesh Bhatt (Gujarat); Silver - Navdeep (Haryana); Bronze - Dhawan (Delhi)MENS 100m T38Gold - Jeeva Muthuraj (Tamil Nadu); Silver - Anandharaj Murugan (Tamil Nadu); Sharwan Kumar (Rajasthan)MENS 100m Run T44Gold - Sandeep (Haryana); Silver - Mit Patel (Gujarat); Bronze - Ranjeet Kumar (Delhi)MENS Discus Throw F44/F64Gold - Shubham Dhull (Haryana); Kartik Chahal (Uttar Pradesh); Rakesh (Haryana)MEN 100 m T53/T54Gold - Ramesh Shanmugam (Tamil Nadu); Silver - Anil Kumar (Haryana); Bronze - Shailesh Kumar (Bihar)Women's Discuss Throw F11Gold - Nidhi Mishra (Delhi); Silver - Tamanna Sharma (Haryana); Bronze - Komal Tyagi (Madhya Pradesh)MENS 100m Run T42Gold - Vivek Sharma (Punjab); Silver - Sandeep Kumar (Uttar Pradesh); Bronze - Jagdish Singh Shahi (Uttarakhand)MENS 100m Run T64Gold - Pranav Prashant Desai (Maharashtra); Silver - Rajvir Singh (Himachal Pradesh); Bronze - Rajesh Kumar (Tamil Nadu)MENS Shot Put F35Gold - Prasanth Soundervel (Tamil Nadu); Silver - Pradip Gamit (Gujarat); Bronze - Sumit Kumar (Haryana)WOMENS 100m Run T11Gold - Ravanni Valasanaini (Andhra Pradesh); Silver - Shirisha Govu (Telangana); Bronze - Shweta Kumari (Delhi)MENS Shot Put F55Gold - Muthuraja Karaiyalan (Tamil Nadu); Silver - Harveer Singh (Uttar Pradesh); Bronze - Anmol Vashistha (Uttar Pradesh)WOMEN 100 m T35/T36/T37/T38Gold - Bina Mordiya (Gujarat); Silver - Avani (Haryana); Bronze - Babanpreet Kaur (Chandigarh)WOMEN 100 m T53/T54Gold - Kiran Shriram Metkar (Tamil Nadu); Silver - Kalaiselvi Elango (Tamil Nadu); Bronze - Geeta Panalal Chouhan (Maharashtra)WOMENS 100m Run T47Gold - Jayanti Behera (Odisha); Silver - Bhavani Valasamgari (Andhra Pradesh); Bronze - Nishu (Punjab)WOMENS Discus Throw F37/F38Gold - Lakshmi (Haryana); Silver - Priyanka (Rajasthan); Bronze - Varshaben Chaudhary (Gujarat)WOMENS 100m Run T44Gold - Ritika Pal (Uttar Pradesh); Silver - Bhavani K Munniyandi (Andaman & Nicobar); Bronze - Nirmala (Rajasthan)WOMENS 100m Run T42Gold -Sobhagya Shree (Rajasthan); Silver - Pinki Kumari (Rajasthan); Bronze - Pooja (Haryana)WOMENS Discus Throw F40Gold - Akutai Sitaram Ulbhagat (Maharashtra); Silver - Choti Mehra (Chhattisgarh); Bronze - Pandi Meena Sonaimuthu (Tamil Nadu)MENS 100m Run T12Gold - Abhishek C (Karnataka); Silver - Chirag Tyagi (Uttar Pradesh); Bronze - Sujith MS (Delhi)MENS 100m Run T11Gold - Pragadeeshwara Raja (Tamil Nadu); Swaraj Ambati (Andhra Pradesh); Raman Jee (Delhi)WOMEN 100 m T12/T13Gold - Sakshi Kale (Goa); Silver - Janaki Oram (Odisha); Bronze - Sidra Muskan (Delhi)

-BADMINTON Krishna Nagar defeated Mahesh 21-3, 21-6 in the quarter-final stage in MS SH 6Mandeep Kaur defeated Sanjana Kumari 21-12, 21-18 in the semi-final in WS SL 3Arati Janoba Patil defeated Latika 21-17, 21-12 in the semi-final in WS SU 5Palak Kohli won against Shivangi Pandey 21-1, 21-2 in the semi-final in WS SL 4Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan defeated Latatai Parmeshwar Umrekar 21-6, 21-4 in the semi-final in WS SH6Nitesh Kumar defeated Umesh Vikram Kumar 21-9, 21-14 in the semi-final in MS SL 3MENS Discus Throw F11Sanjeev Kumar defeated Manjunatha Chikkaiah 21-13, 21-6 in the quarterfinal in MS WH 2. (ANI)

