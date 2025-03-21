Neeraj Chopra shared a video of his training session as he geared up for the new season. The two-time Olympic medal winner took to social media to share a video of one of his throws from his training and captioned it, 'Training throw.' The 27-year-old was accompanied by who seemed like Jan Zelezny as he kept a close watch on the star javelin thrower's progress. Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024 after bagging a gold in Tokyo four years ago. He will start his season with the Doha Diamond League on May 16. Neeraj Chopra Wife: Who is Himani Mor? Know All About Javelin Champion’s Partner.

