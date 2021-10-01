Dubai, Oct 1 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders scored 165 for seven against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Opener Venkatesh Iyer top-scored for KKR with 67 off 49 balls.

Also Read | Innings Break! After Being Put to Bat, #KKR Post a Total of 165/7 on the Board. Will … – Latest Tweet by IPL.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 165/7 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 67; Ravi Bishnoi 2/22, Arshdeep Singh 3/32).

Also Read | Break Point Review: Leander Paes And Mahesh Bhupathi’s Doubles-Journey Is A Perfectly Balanced Love Story With A Dramatised Breakup (LatestLY Exclusive).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)