Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 15: In one of the biggest release decisions in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have parted ways with their marquee all-rounder Andre Russell, ending a decade-long association. Russell, who won the IPL MVP award in 2015 and 2019 with the Purple and Gold, had been a central figure for KKR since joining the franchise in 2014. He was one of five players retained ahead of the 2025 mega auction for Rs 12 crore. IPL 2026 Retained Players: Check List of Players Retained By All 10 Franchises Ahead of Indian Premier League Auction.

With Russell released, KKR will enter the upcoming auction scheduled for December 16 with a massive Rs 64.3 crore purse, the biggest among all teams. Among other overseas names released are Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Spencer Johnson. KKR have also made another big call by releasing Venkatesh Iyer, which, while significant, does not come as a complete surprise given his recent form.

KKR's List of Retentions for IPL 2026

From Eden to the world: Your 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 Knights for 2026 😍💜 pic.twitter.com/xL4ClNltUF — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 15, 2025

The retained players of the three-time champions have a core group of players, which includes a blend of exciting young talent and experienced campaigners such as Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi. IPL 2026 Released Players: Check List of Players Released By All 10 Franchises Ahead of Indian Premier League Auction.

Reaffirming the team's philosophy of building a cohesive squad by combining promising young players with established international stars, KKR's retentions highlight the franchise's continued commitment to nurturing talent while maintaining a strong competitive edge for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, here is the list of retained players for KKR for the upcoming season:

KKR Retained Players for IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Available Slots: 13 (including 6 Overseas slots).

