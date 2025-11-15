The IPL 2026 retention deadline was today (November 15) and all 10 franchises have zeroed in on the players that they want to have while releasing the others ahead of the new season. The IPL 2026 auction is set to take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16. Defending champions RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and finalists PBKS (Punjab Kings) have decided to retain most of their core while letting go of fringe players. PBKS have released Glenn Maxwell. CSK (Chennai Super Kings), the five-time champions, have released some big names like Rachin Ravindra, Matheesha Pathirana and Devon Conway. KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) have released Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer while retaining captain Ajinkya Rahane. They have the highest purse (Rs 64.3 crore) going into the IPL 2026 auction. Mumbai Indians have retained their core, which includes Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, among others. IPL 2026 Auction to Be Held in Abu Dhabi on December 16; Player's Bidding Even to Take Place Obverseas For Third Consecutive Time.

CSK List of Retentions for IPL 2026

OUR LIONS WHO WILL CARRY THE PRIDE.🦁 THE DEN AWAITS. 🏟️#WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/MarbLqhQUu — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 15, 2025

MI List of Retentions for IPL 2026

KKR List of Retentions for IPL 2026

From Eden to the world: Your 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 Knights for 2026 😍💜 pic.twitter.com/xL4ClNltUF — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 15, 2025

RCB List of Retentions for IPL 2026

🔐 𝗥𝗘𝗧𝗔𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗗: They gave us our first trophy, and they’re coming HOME to do it all over again. 🏆 Presenting, the first 1️⃣7️⃣ entrants of RCB’s #ClassOf2026, ready to #PlayBold and entertain the best fans in the world. ❤️#ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/NhgpWNRbjB — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) November 15, 2025

PBKS List of Retentions for IPL 2026

GT List of Retentions for IPL 2026

Aapda Gujarat na Retained Titans! 💙 pic.twitter.com/pzAyCORMW8 — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) November 15, 2025

LSG List of Retentions for IPL 2026

We've got our core for 2026 🩵 Next stop: The #TATAIPL Auction ⏳ pic.twitter.com/8i0gfdZxVD — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) November 15, 2025

SRH List of Retentions for IPL 2026

DC List of Retentions for IPL 2026

Your Tigers are ready to roar again in 2026 🐅❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/bYpLYf0Ayz — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 15, 2025

RR List of Retentions for IPL 2026

Retained and RReady to Halla Bol in 2026. 🔥💗 pic.twitter.com/0una5DXdYk — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 15, 2025

