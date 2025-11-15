The IPL 2026 retention deadline was today (November 15) and all 10 franchises have zeroed in on the players that they want to have while releasing the others ahead of the new season. The IPL 2026 auction is set to take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16. Defending champions RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and finalists PBKS (Punjab Kings) have decided to retain most of their core while letting go of fringe players. PBKS have released Glenn Maxwell. CSK (Chennai Super Kings), the five-time champions, have released some big names like Rachin Ravindra, Matheesha Pathirana and Devon Conway. KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) have released Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer while retaining captain Ajinkya Rahane. They have the highest purse (Rs 64.3 crore) going into the IPL 2026 auction. Mumbai Indians have retained their core, which includes Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, among others. IPL 2026 Auction to Be Held in Abu Dhabi on December 16; Player's Bidding Even to Take Place Obverseas For Third Consecutive Time.

