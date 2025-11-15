Among the released players, Andre Russell has been let go by KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders), which is a major highlight given the West Indies all-rounder's contribution to the three-time champions since 2014. Venkatesh Iyer, who was signed by KKR for Rs 23.75 crore, was released as well. KKR enter the IPL 2026 auction with the biggest purse (Rs 64.3 crore). CSK (Chennai Super Kings) have released Matheesha Pathirana, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, among others. Defending champions RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) have also decided to part ways with Liam Livingstone and Mayank Agarwal, among others. Punjab Kings, finalists in 2025, have let go of Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis, while LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) have released David Miller. Rajasthan Royals have released the Sri Lankan duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. IPL 2026 Retained Players: Check List of Players Retained By All 10 Franchises Ahead of Indian Premier League Auction.

🚨🚨🚨 Teams have made some bold release calls 🫣 Which decision surprised you the most? ✍ WATCH #TATAIPL 2026 Retention Special LIVE NOW 👉🏻 https://t.co/mnLnhnPuaI pic.twitter.com/g9CdpwzPBX — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 15, 2025

