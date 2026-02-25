Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana has been a consistent wicket-taker for the co-hosts during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Tasked with leading the spin attack alongside Wanindu Hasaranga and Dunith Wellalage, the 25-year-old has provided crucial breakthroughs across multiple stages of the tournament. His recent performance in the Super 8 stage, including a pivotal three-wicket haul against New Zealand, underscores his importance to Sri Lanka’s bowling strategy. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match

Which Team Will Maheesh Theekshana Play for in IPL 2026?

Sri Lankan mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana will represent the Rajasthan Royals in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The 26-year-old bowler, recognised for his accuracy and variations, was acquired by the franchise during the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah for INR 4.40 crore and continues to be a central component of their spin-bowling attack.

A Shift from Chennai to Rajasthan

Prior to joining the Rajasthan Royals, Theekshana enjoyed a successful three-year stint with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He made his IPL debut for the Chennai franchise in 2022 and played a vital role in their 2023 championship-winning campaign under MS Dhoni.

Following his release ahead of the 2025 mega auction, Theekshana entered the player pool with a base price of INR 2 crore. The Rajasthan Royals, a franchise with a strong history of investing in quality spinners, secured his services after overcoming competing bids from the Mumbai Indians.

Strengthening the Royals' Spin Arsenal

At the Rajasthan Royals, Theekshana is part of a formidable spin-bowling lineup. He operates alongside his Sri Lankan national teammate Wanindu Hasaranga, who was also purchased by the Royals during the same auction for INR 5.25 crore.

Together, the pair provides the team with a versatile combination of off-spin and wrist-spin. Theekshana's ability to bowl a tight wicket-to-wicket line, coupled with his well-disguised carrom ball, makes him a valuable asset for restricting opposition scoring rates during both the powerplay and the middle overs. Mitchell Santner Becomes First New Zealand Player To Complete 1000 Runs and 100 Wickets Double in T20Is, Achieves Feat During NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match

International Experience and Recent Form

Beyond the IPL, Theekshana remains a permanent fixture in Sri Lanka's white-ball setup. He has proven his capability to perform under pressure in numerous international tournaments like the and global franchise leagues, including the SA20 and the Caribbean Premier League. As the Royals navigate the 2026 season, the management will rely heavily on his international experience during high-stakes matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 09:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).