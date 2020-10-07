Abu Dhabi, October 7: Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Wednesday. Batting first, Kolkata Knight Riders were all out for 167 despite Rahul Tripathi's 51-ball 81. In reply, CSK were stopped at 157 for five in the stipulated 20 overs.

Barring Tripathi, no KKR player crossed the 20-run mark.

Tripathi's knock included eight fours and three sixes. Dwayne Bravo was the pick of the CSK bowlers with 3 for 37 as he completed 150 IPL wickets, while Sam Curran, Karn Sharma and Shardul Thakur got two apiece at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Also Read | SRH vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Match 22 Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab Desperately Need Wins to Keep Afloat.

Chasing a tricky target of 168 on a pitch that seemed to have slowed down, CSK were off to a brisk start with Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis adding 30 runs in less than four overs.

Watson made 50 off 40 balls, while Ambati Rayudu contributed 30 off 27 balls, but the others could not do much as CSK fell short.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 167 all out in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 81 off 51 balls; DJ Bravo 3/37, Karn Sharma 2/25, S Curran 2/26, S Thakur 2/28).

Chennai Super Kings: 157/5 in 20 overs (Shane Watson 50, Ambati Rayudu 30).

