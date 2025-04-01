New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) will continue to strengthen in Season 6 with an exciting new franchise, Kolkata ThunderBlades, joining the league, consolidating table tennis' presence in a city with a rich, sporting heritage.

Additionally, PBG will step onto the court in a bold new Pune Jaguars avatar. The latest season will see teams battling it out for the title in Ahmedabad-a first-time venue-from May 29 to June 15, delivering world-class action and further expanding the league's reach to territories where TT has a stronghold.

Co-owned by the Uneecops Group and MVikas Group, Kolkata ThunderBlades are set to make a splash in UTT Season 6. The franchise enters the latest season with a deep-rooted understanding of table tennis, with co-owners Ketan Jain and Rajat Kumar former national-level players who have gained firsthand experience with the game. Meanwhile, renowned coach Anshul Garg returns in a fresh, new role of Team Director, having skillfully overseen competitive teams in UTT in seasons 4 and season 5.

"We are excited and delighted to be part of Ultimate Table Tennis. The league has set new benchmarks for table tennis and helped table tennis grow manifolds in India. Kolkata has a strong sporting culture, with amazing fanbases across every sport and we look forward to building a competitive table tennis team that they can rally behind. We are eager to get stuck in and hope to hit the ground running in Season 6," said Ketan Jain, Co-Owner of the Kolkata ThunderBlades.

With the arrival of Kolkata ThunderBlades, UTT continues to expand its presence across India, season 6, adding to the league's growing footprint. With each edition, UTT has provided Indian and international paddlers a platform to compete at the highest level, breeding intense rivalries and thrilling action. The upcoming season in Ahmedabad continues this momentum, bringing the sport to new and established audiences, where alongside Kolkata ThunderBlades, PBG Pune Jaguars will take the court in a new avatar as part of UTT's evolving landscape.

UTT co-promoters Vita Dani and Niraj Bajaj, said: "We are delighted to welcome Kolkata ThunderBlades to Ultimate Table Tennis. We are certain they will add a unique colour to the UTT tapestry. Each season, UTT has grown in stature, bringing together top Indian and international talent in a fiercely competitive environment. With a new team and a first-time venue in Ahmedabad, Season 6 will build on that promise and deliver high-quality table tennis and thrilling action for players and fans alike."

Starting May 29, the teams will compete in the league stage, with the top four advancing to the semi-finals. With a mix of established franchises and fresh dynamics, Season 6 promises another thrilling chapter in India's premier table tennis league. (ANI)

