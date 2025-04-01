It is WrestleMania season in the WWE and we truly have some blockbuster matches on the card this time around! It is that time of the year when the anticipation and excitement build for the 'grandest show of them all' and WrestleMania 41 is one that just cannot be missed, with the names involved in the two-day PLE (Premium Live Event). WWE WrestleMania 41 will be held across two nights at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. John Cena vs Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship is set to headline the second night of WWE WrestleMania 41 while the main event for night one will be a blockbuster triple threat between Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins. John Cena, Cody Rhodes Engage in Heated Verbal Showdown on Raw; WWE Undisputed Champion Hits 'Cross Rhodes' on His WrestleMania 41 Opponent (Watch Videos).

It is also interesting that none of the Royal Rumble winners--Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair will be headlining WWE WrestleMania 41. John Cena punched his ticket to the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41 and set up a showdown against Cody Rhodes when he won the men's Elimination Chamber and shortly shocked the world with his 'heel' turn. Last week on SmackDown, it was confirmed that the CM Punk vs Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins Triple-Threat showdown is set to be the main event on night one, something that left the 'Second City Saint' teary-eyed as he wanted to headline the biggest show all this while. Let us take a look at the WWE WrestleMania 41 match card, live streaming, telecast details, venue and timing in IST. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: John Cena Turns Heel, 'Sells Out’ to The Rock and Leaves Cody Rhodes Bloodied (Watch Video).

WWE WrestleMania 41 Date, Venue and Timing in IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. WWE WrestleMania 41 is a two-night event that is slated to take place on April 19 and April 20. WWE WrestleMania will start on both days at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) which is 7:00 PM ET (Eastern Time).

WWE WrestleMania 41 Match Card

Cody Rhodes (c) vs John Cena (WWE Undisputed Championship)

CM Punk vs Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns (Triple Threat Match)

Gunther (c) vs Jey Uso (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs Charlotte Flair (WWE Women's Championship)

Iyo Sky (c) vs Bianca Belair (WWE Women's World Championship)

Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens

AJ Styles vs Logan Paul

WWE WrestleMania 41 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Sony Sports Network had the WWE broadcast rights which allowed its channels to provide WWE live telecast and SonyLIV to provide WWE live streaming. But that has changed with Netflix becoming the exclusive home for all things WWE in India. What that means is that WWE WrestleMania 41 live streaming will be available on the Netflix app and website and users will need a subscription for the same. Also, WWE WrestleMania 41 live telecast is unlikely to be available on any TV channel with Netflix taking over the broadcast rights.

