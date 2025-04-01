Mumbai, April 1: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has begun with some enticing affairs. Some of the top T20 stars have come close to scoring a century in the 18th edition and only Ishan Kishan has been able to convert it into a three-digit figure. With players showcasing signs of getting the big numbers this season here is a look at the top-century scorers in the cash-rich league. IPL 2025: A Look at Players With Fastest Fifties in Indian Premier League, From Yashasvi Jaiswal to Sunil Narine; Check Full List.

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli. (Photo credits: X/@NareshMali1008)

The franchise icon is not only the leading run-getter but also the leading century-scorer in the tournament. He has eight centuries to his name in 254 matches.

Jos Buttler (GT/MI/RR)

Jos Buttler. (Photo- X/@IPL)

The former English skipper is one century shy of levelling Virat Kohli's record. In 109 matches, Buttler has struck seven tons.

Chris Gayle (KKR/KXIP/PBKS/RCB)

Chris Gayle (Photo credit: Instagram @bluejays)

The former West Indies explosive opener has six centuries to his name in 142 matches and features in the third spot. IPL 2025: Piyush Chawla Hails Mumbai Indians Pacer Ashwani Kumar’s Bowling Show vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Says ‘It’s Never Easy To Make Such Strong Debut at Wankhede’.

Shubman Gill (GT/KKR)

Shubman Gill. (Photo- X/@IPL)

The Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill is in the fourth spot with four centuries under his belt in 105 matches.

KL Rahul (DC/KXIP/LSG/PBKS/RCB/SRH)

KL Rahul (Photo Credit: X/@DelhiCapitals)

KL Rahul follows in next with four centuries in 133 appearances in the cash-rich league.