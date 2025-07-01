Mumbai, July 1: India's Kush Maini was on Tuesday named as one of the drivers for Mahindra Racing at the upcoming ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Rookie Test in Berlin, Germany on July 14. It marks the latest collaboration between Maini and Mahindra Racing, the only Indian team currently competing at World Championship level in motorsport, as part of the FIA's all-electric racing series. Kush Maini Becomes First Indian to Secure Victory in Monaco As Motorsports Driver Wins FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race.

“I was really impressed with the Mahindra M11Electro in Jeddah, it's a great car to drive and I can't wait to experience it again in Berlin. Mahindra is a manufacturer I've worked with first-hand a lot over the last 18 months, and I've seen the hard work and development that has gone into improving the team's results on-track. It's a great source of pride for me to represent them, and to help them push on and keep that rate of development going,” Maini said in a release.

Earlier this season, Maini, 24, set the benchmark time under the lights in a dedicated Rookie Free Practice session in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, his first taste of the Mahindra M11Electro and Formula E's GEN3 Evo era. That followed on from Season 10, in which Maini served as Mahindra Racing's official Reserve Driver and also participated in last year's Rookie Test around the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit.

Maini has also impressed in his full-time racing activities in FIA Formula 2. He recently claimed victory on the streets of Monaco, taking his tally to two career victories and seven podium finishes as one of the series' standout names. Maini will conduct a full day of running at the test, with the team set to confirm its other participating driver in due course.

"The whole point of the Berlin Rookie Test is to encourage and nurture the next generation of potential Formula E stars, and Kush is definitely a talent to watch in that regard. We've been very impressed with his performance and attitude on every occasion he's stepped into a Mahindra Racing car so far and look forward to working with him again in Berlin,” Mahindra Racing CEO & Team Principal, Frederic Bertrand said.

