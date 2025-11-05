Mumbai, November 5: Scripting history, democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani has won New York City's mayoral race. Zohran Mamdani's stunning victory has once again shone the spotlight on his wife, Rama Duwaji. On Google, "Zohran Mamdani wife" has become one of the most frequently searched terms. So, who is Rama Duwaji? And how did she and Zohran Mamdani meet? Here’s everything you need to know about the acclaimed artist set to become New York City’s First Lady.

Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji met in 2021 through the dating app Hinge, bonding over shared interests in music and art. After dating for a while, Mamdani was certain about their future together and famously told a friend during a run that he was going to marry Rama. They became engaged in October 2024, shortly before Mamdani launched his mayoral campaign, and celebrated their engagement with a nikah ceremony and party in Dubai in December 2024. The couple then had a simple and intimate courthouse wedding in New York City in early 2025. Who Is Zohran Mamdani? Net Worth, Age, Family, Education and Key Details About the First Indian-Origin Muslim Mayor of New York City.

Who Is Rama Duwaji?

Rama Duwaji is a Syrian-American artist, animator, and illustrator who has rapidly become known for her striking work centered on themes of Arab identity, sisterhood, and social justice. Born in Houston, Texas in 1997 to Syrian Muslim parents from Damascus, she spent her formative years in Dubai after her family relocated there when she was nine. Duwaji pursued her passion for art by studying communication arts at Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts, starting in Doha, Qatar and later completing her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Richmond, Virginia, before earning her master's in illustration at the School of Visual Arts in New York City.​ ‘A Moment Comes Rarely in History’: Zohran Mamdani Quotes Jawaharlal Nehru’s ‘Tryst With Destiny’ in Victory Speech After Winning NYC Mayor Race (Watch Video).

Professionally, Rama Duwaji has built an impressive resume with work featured in major publications and platforms such as The New Yorker, The Washington Post, BBC, Apple, Spotify, VICE, Cartier, and Tate Modern, and her creations have been exhibited globally. Her artwork often spotlights Middle Eastern women's experiences and political struggles, from female empowerment to pro-Palestinian advocacy, including works about the Gaza genocide and Sudanese Civil War. Duwaji's unique style incorporates expressive line work, drawn portraiture, ceramics, and animation, making her a celebrated figure in contemporary art circles.​

While widely respected within art and activist communities, Duwaji entered the broader public spotlight as the wife of Mamdani. Though she played a crucial behind-the-scenes role in her husband's campaign, she has consistently remained intentionally out of the limelight, choosing creativity and cultural advocacy over direct political engagement.

