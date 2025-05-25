Kush Maini became the first Indian to claim victory at Monaco, winning the FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race in style. His grand victory has been congratulated by many, as Kush Maini singing the Indian national anthem on the podium after winning the Monaco GP Formula 2 Monte Carlo Sprint Race made many proud. The moment was shared by IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals too, who congratulated Kush Maini on the milestone, writing, "Youngsters in Pink making India proud!", drawing a reference to the pink color driving suit the Monaco F2 winner wore, while scripting history. Kush Maini also thanked RR in reply. Kush Maini Creates History With Formula Two Sprint Race Victory at Iconic Monaco Grand Prix.

Kush Maini Thanks Rajasthan Royals:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)