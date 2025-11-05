2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Qualifying in IST: Action in Formula 1 shifts from America to South America for the upcoming F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2025, which will take place over the weekend between November 7 and November 9 in Brazil. The Sao Paulo GP, aka Brazilian Grand Prix, will be held in a Sprint weekend format, which promises more fast-paced action for fans. Last year, the 2024 Sao Paulo GP saw Max Verstappen take a well-deserved win, despite Lando Norris taking the pole position in Qualifying. F1 2025: Lando Norris Reclaims Formula One Championship Lead With Dominant Mexican Grand Prix Win

The Interlagos Circuit has been one of the favourites for F1 drivers, given the crowd it attracts, making the atmosphere nothing short of a carnival that takes place in Rio every year. With Lando Norris leading the Drivers' Championship, it will be interesting to see how McLaren approaches the Sao Paulo F1 Race, with Oscar Piastri, too, eying the coveted World Championship title. Defending champion Max Verstappen will look to close the gap between himself and the top two and remain outside contention for a title.

2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Qualifying Details

Event 2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Qualifying Date November 8 Time 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, No Telecast in India

When is the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in IST?

The F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying will take place on November 8 and will be shown in India at 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) from the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo. For 2025 Brazilian GP viewing options, fans can scroll below. Mercedes F1 Team Confirms George Russell and Kimi Antonelli for Formula One 2026 Season.

How To Watch Live Telecast of the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

Unfortunately, in India, due to a lack of a telecast partner, the Formula One 2025 season will not have any live telecast viewing options on television. Fans can read how to watch online viewing options for the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying below.

How To Watch Live Streaming of F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

FanCode owns the online rights for Formula One in India and will provide live viewing options for the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying on its app and website, which will require a season pass worth INR 499 or a race weekend pass worth INR 69. Fans in India will have multiple language commentary available for the first time since F1 started broadcasting in the country.

The F1 Sao Paulo GP 2025 main race will be held on November 9, while the Practice 1 race will be held on November 7. The Sao Paulo F1 2025 Qualifying will take place on November 8, after the conclusion of the Sprint Qualifying and Race, respectively.

