Silvis (US), Jul 3 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri suffered a big drop on the leaderboard as he shot 3-over 74 and fell to tied 61st at the end of the John Deere Classic here.

He was tied 24th at the end of the second round.

Also Read | British Grand Prix 2022: Zhou Guanyu Involved in Frightening 1st-Lap Crash at UK GP.

After a fine 67 in the second round the 74 in the third was disappointment and a big blow to his hopes of making it to the 150th Open in two weeks. He however has another chance at the Scottish Open, which will be joint-sanctioned with the PGA Tour.

Lahiri had two birdies on 10th and 11th and three bogeys and a double on the sixth. He missed a lot of putts as things just did not fall in place.

Also Read | Barcelona Transfer News: President Joan Laporta Issues Updates on Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong's Situations.

It has been a tough run for Lahiri, who missed three starts before this week's John Deere. He was second at the PLAYER's Championship.

Meanwhile, J.T. Poston made up for two back-nine bogeys with an eagle on the par-5 17th, shooting a 4-under 67 to take a three-stroke lead into the final round.

Poston, who was tied second last week in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, is now 19-under 194 at TPC Deere Run.

Playing partner Denny McCarthy birdied the final two holes for a 66 to join Scott Stallings (64) and Emiliano Grillo (65) at 16-under.

Poston opened with rounds of 62 and 65 to take a four-stroke lead, then played the front nine in 3 under Saturday with birdies on Nos. 2, 5 and 8. He dropped a stroke on the par-3 12th, birdied the par-4 14th and bogeyed the par-4 15th before making the big putt on 17.

The 29-year-old Poston won the 2019 Wyndham Championship for his lone PGA TOUR title.

Zach Johnson, the 2012 winner, was 8 under after a 67 in his 20th consecutive start in the event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)