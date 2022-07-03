Barcelona president Joan Laporta has issued updates on the situations surrounding the club's interest in signing Robert Lewandowski and selling Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United, this summer The Polish striker has made it clear that he has no intention of signing a new deal at Bayern Munich. Some reports have also claimed that he is keen on a move to Barcelona. Addressing these reports, Laporta, as quoted by Marca, said, "Lewandowski is a Bayern player, and I prefer to keep reserved on this matter. I respect Bayern, and I would not talk about another club’s player."Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Star Forward Wants To Leave Manchester United This Summer, Says Report

"We thank him for wanting to come to Barça, and we are very flattered, but we have respect for Bayern Munich, which is one of the best clubs in the world. Between clubs, we respect each other," he added. Barcelona are in a financially tough position and they need to sell some players in order to arrange for funds to sign Lewandowski. Laporta also stated that Barcelona have no intention of selling Frenkie de Jong, who has been linked heavily with a move to Manchester United.

"Frenkie de Jong is a Barca player and is recognised as one of the best players in the world. We know of clubs that want him, not only United, and we have no intention of selling him. The player, I get the impression, wants to stay," Laporta said, adding. "He is comfortable at Barca, and I will do what is in my power so that Frenkie stays here, but it is also a salary issue, and it would have to be adjusted. What is certain is that the salary levels of some players are not in line with the salary levels that the board of directors I have the privilege of presiding over have set,

