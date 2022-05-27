New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Indian Badminton player Lakshya Sen's proposal to train with World No. 1 Victor Axelson in Dubai was approved by Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) Committee members.

Lakshay, who was part of the Indian men's team that won the prestigious Thomas Cup this month, is set to train With Axelson in Dubai from May 29 till June 5 (8 days) and then head out to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on June 19th to train at the Malaysian Training Centre from 19th till 26th June (8 days). Both the training proposals were approved by MOC in preparation for the Commonwealth Games.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Keen on Signing Christopher Nkuku From RB Leipzig.

The sanctioned amount will cover the cost of his and his physio's air travel, boarding and lodging, and out-of-pocket allowance among other expenses.

Alongside Lakshya's proposal, the MOC Committee also cleared badminton player and Olympic Silver medallist PV Sindhu's proposal for financial assistance towards her fitness trainer M Srikanth Madapalli to accompany her for multiple upcoming tournaments was also approved.

Also Read | Avantika Narale, Daughter of Plumber and Star Sprinter, Eyes Gold in Khelo India Youth Games.

Srikanth is set to accompany Sindhu during Indonesia Masters (7-12 June), Indonesia Open (14-19 June), Malaysia Masters (28 June to 3 July), Malaysia Open (5-10 July), and Singapore Open (12-17 July). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)