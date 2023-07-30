Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 30 (ANI): The much-awaited 2023 Lanka Premier League (LPL) took off on Sunday evening amidst a glamorous opening ceremony at the iconic R. Premadasa Stadium.

The ceremony witnessed a mix of high-octane music, Sri Lankan culture, dance, fireworks and fanfare ahead of the faceoff between Colombo Strikers and Jaffna Kings held to mark the beginning of the 22-day-long league.

The stadium came alive with the breathtaking display of dancing stunts, 25 drummers energetically welcoming everyone in traditional Sri Lankan outfits, followed by the enchanting voice of Yohani Diloka de Silva, who also happens to be the Brand Ambassador for the league. The global YouTube sensation mesmerised the eagerly awaiting audience with her songs. As the evening progressed, the opening ceremony unfolded to present a cocktail of light, action, music and beyond.

Expressing enthusiasm for the tournament and the sport’s growth in Sri Lanka, Chief Guest, Shammi Silva, the President of Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC) graced the occasion, along with Miss World Tourism, Nguyen Giang Tien of Vietnam as well as other local celebrities who ensured the evening was nothing short of electric.

"The Lanka Premier League not only celebrates the remarkable talent of our nation but also showcases the unifying power cricket has. As we embark on this journey for the fourth time, we look forward to a gripping display of skill, passion, and camaraderie off the field as well as a competitive brand of cricket on the field. I extend my best wishes to all the participating teams, coaches, and supporters as well as the fans," commented Shammi Silva, President of Sri Lankan Cricket.

The participating teams include Colombo Strikers led by Niroshan Dickwella, Dambulla Aura captained by Kusal Mendis, Galle Titans led by Dasun Shanaka, B-Love Kandy captained by Wanindu Hasaranga, and defending champions Jaffna Kings led by veteran Sri Lankan allrounder Thisara Perera, also took part in the ceremony.

The other highlight of the ceremony was the grand unveiling of the prestigious LPL trophy. Amidst much anticipation and excitement, the Chief Guest and distinguished delegates proudly inaugurated the gleaming trophy for the fourth Edition of LPL.

Famous Sri Lankan singers Chithral Sompala and Umara Sinhawansa combined beautifully to deliver a soulful rendition of the National anthem followed by an energetic dance performance to the official theme song as the opening ceremony drew curtains and the fourth edition kicked off. (ANI)

