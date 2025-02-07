Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 7 (ANI): Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain clinched a gold medal in the women's 75kg category whereas Shiva Thapa bagged silver in the men's 63.5kg category in the ongoing 38th National Games on Friday.

Assam's Lovlina, who was boxing for the first time since the Paris 2024 Olympics, beat Chandigarh's Pranshu Rathore 5-0 by unanimous decision to mark a triumphant return to the ring.

Also Read | ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC Beat NorthEast United FC 2-0 To Hand Highlanders First Loss After Eight Games.

The 27-year-old Indian boxer had also won the gold medal in the same weight category in the 2022 National Games held in Gujarat.

In the men's 63.5kg category final, Shiva Thapa, who represented India at the London 2012 Olympics, had to settle for silver after suffering a narrow 4-3 defeat against Vanshaj of Services Sports Central Board.

Also Read | D Gukesh Starts His Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour With Three Draws and One Loss.

Thapa, a six-time Asian champion and Arjuna Awardee won the bronze medal at the 2022 National Games.

Meanwhile, junior world champion Ankushita Boro created history by beating Uttarakhand's Kajal 5-0 and winning the 66kg welterweight event.

This was her third consecutive gold medal at the National Games having also stood on top of the podium in the previous two editions.

Other notable finals on the day saw Services' Mandengbam Singh win his 51kg flyweight bout against Anshul Punia by a 4-1 split decision while Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria won the women's 60kg division after beating Haryana's Manisha Moun 5-0.

Elsewhere, Uttarakhand's Nivedita Kari beat Haryana's Kalpana 5-0 in the women's flyweight 50kg event and Madhya Pradesh's Divya Panwar defeated Uttar Pradesh's Sonia Lather 4-1 in the women's bantamweight 54kg category.

All 13 boxing categories across the men's and women's sections concluded on Friday.

The National Games 2025 began on January 28 and will continue till February 14. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)