Lucknow, Mar 30 (PTI) Lucknow Super Giants stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to bat against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

LSG's regular skipper KL Rahul is playing as an 'impact player' in the match.

"KL Rahul is playing as an impact player. He has an injury and we're looking to give him a break in such a long tournament, but he'll play as an impact substitute. Everyone must take the opportunities and perform at their best," said Pooran at the toss.

Punjab Kings have named an unchanged side.

Playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, M Siddharth.

Punjab Kings XI: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

