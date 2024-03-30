The two games that will help decide the destiny of this season's Premier League title will both be played on Sunday, meaning fans of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have to be patient while everyone else battles it out either to qualify for Europe or avoid relegation on Saturday. The meeting between Manchester City and Arsenal promises to have everything, with Arsenal holding a one-point lead over City at the top of the table. La Liga 2023–24: My Decision To Leave Won’t Change, Says FC Barcelona Coach Xavi Hernandez.

The break hasn't been kind to Pep Guardiola's side, with Kyle Walker and John Stones injured while playing for England, while Manuel Akanji picked up a knock with Switzerland. Walker and Akanji could be fit for Sunday, but Stones is unlikely to be risked, especially with a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid on April 9, reports Xinhua. Guardiola will also be keeping his fingers crossed that Kevin de Bruyne has fully recovered from a groin injury that sidelined him before the break.

Arsenal travel to the Etihad Stadium after winning their last eight league games, but coach Mikel Arteta has doubts over Bukayo Saka, who missed England duty with a thigh injury, as well as Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes. Liverpool have the chance to return to the top of the table if they win their home game against Brighton, which ends just before the match in the Etihad kicks off.

Jurgen Klopp still has to deal with a long injury list, including Diogo Jota, Andrew Robertson, Curtis Jones, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Darwin Nunez a doubt due to a thigh injury. Saturday's action kicks off with Newcastle United likely to switch to a defensive back-three at home to West Ham, who are seventh in the table and unbeaten in four games despite criticism of their coach David Moyes.

Relegation is an issue in several games, with the battle to avoid the drop complicated by points sanctions for Everton and Nottingham Forest, and the possibility of further deductions before the end of the season. Although Sheffield United, who are at home to Fulham, are probably beyond saving, Burnley will now feel they have a fighting chance of salvation if they can take something from their visit to Chelsea, who nevertheless have plenty of pace and mobility in attack.

The four-point sanction that hit Nottingham Forest before the break means they have to win at home to Crystal Palace to climb out of the bottom three. Forest's sanction saw a combative Luton move out of the relegation zone, although they have a difficult visit to face fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Tottenham need to win to keep track of Aston Villa, who have what promises to be a feisty Midlands derby at home to Wolves.

Everton visit a mid-table Bournemouth side, knowing their current league position could be affected if they suffer another points deduction. Everton beat Bournemouth 3-0 earlier in the season and need to find that touch in front of goal. Bundesliga 2023–24: Bayern Munich’s Coach Decision Could Arrive in April Following Thomas Tuchel Departure.

Saturday's final game sees Manchester United travel to Brentford. The home side is only five points away from the relegation zone, but Ivan Toney will be a big threat to the United defense without Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2024 05:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).