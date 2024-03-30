Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 11 of the IPL 2024 on March 30. Both sides would look to bounce back from defeats in their last matches in the tournament. For Punjab Kings, the tournament started off on the right note as they beat Delhi Capitals in their first match. But Shikhar Dhawan and his team were handed a loss by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last match. Punjab Kings have had a settled squad would need to sharpen their fielding skills in order to pose a tough challenge to the Lucknow Super Giants. IPL 2024 Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of LSG vs PBKS T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

For the Lucknow Super Giants, it was a loss to start off their campaign. KL Rahul and his men were beaten soundly by Rajasthan Royals and the Justin Langer era, having not gotten off to a great start, will look to right their wrongs and put up a good show. They would have the backing of hundreds of home fans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Both teams have some big players in their ranks and they would attempt to light up the city of Lucknow. Lucknow Super Giants Name Matt Henry As Replacement for David Willey For Remainder of IPL 2024.

LSG Squad for IPL 2024: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

PBKS Squad for IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.