Gwalior, Jun 13 (PTI) The second match in the Madhya Pradesh T20 League between Jabalpur Royal Lions and Bhopal Leopards was washed out by incessant rains after the latter reached 130/6 in 16 overs here on Friday.

Bhopal Leopards reached 55 for three in the powerplay after being invited to bat. Yash Dubey struck five fours to make 35 off 28 balls but Shivang Kumar (12) and Harsh Dixit (8) failed to convert their starts.

Jabalpur Royal Lions kept a tight lid on the opposition as Rites Shakya claimed 3/31 off his three overs while Pankaj Patel (1/14) and Rahul Batham (1/13) bowled a couple of disciplined overs each.

The dismissal of Aniket Verma for six, who played in the Indian Premier League for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season, was also a major success for the Jabalpur side.

Goutam Raghuwanshi (22) and Madhav Tiwari (31 not out) led the fightback for the Bhopal Leopards before rains arrived to stop the proceedings.

Both the teams settled for one point each.

Jabalpur Royal Lions will now face Indore Pink Panthers on Saturday while Bhopal Leopards will play Bundelkhand Bulls on Sunday.

