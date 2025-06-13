Sports News | Sophie Ecclestone Returns as England Announce Squad for T20Is Against India

London, Jun 13 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone returned from a temporary break as England Women's announced a 14-member squad for the five-match T20I series starting on June 28 against India.
India Women's tour of England will also feature a three-match ODI series later.
"Ecclestone bolsters a group coming off the back of a 3-0 win against West Indies, the first series in charge for Edwards and new captain Nat Sciver-Brunt," England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a release.
Earlier in June, the 26-year-old Ecclestone had taken a short break from domestic cricket to manage a quad niggle and her overall well-being.
