Madrid, June 13: Real Madrid has struck a deal to sign River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono for the next six seasons. The Spanish club said Friday that the 17-year-old Mastantuono will join in August, meaning he will play for River at the Club World Cup. Madrid is also set to play in the tournament in the United States. Trent Alexander-Arnold Gives Fluent Speech In Spanish During His Real Madrid Presentation, Star Right-Back Says 'I’m Going To Give My All' (Watch Video).

Mastantuono is Madrid's third signing of the off-season after incorporating defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen. Mastantuono made his Argentina debut last week, coming off the bench in the national team's 1-0 victory over Chile in a 2026 World Cup qualifier. (AP)

