Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): The world number 87 Emil Ruusuvuori entered the uncharted territory on Saturday at the Maharashtra Open as he stormed into his first tour-level final in Pune.

The Finn fired 10 aces and rallied back from a break down in the second set to overcome Kamil Majchrzak 6-4, 7-6(0) in one hour and 47 minutes, improving his ATP head-to-head record to 2-0 against the Pole.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Fulham, FA Cup 2021-22 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch Live Telecast of Football Match TV & Score Updates in IST?.

"I really like this place," Ruusuvuori said after the match. "I still haven't lost a set. The whole match was very good today and I am very happy to be in the final. Every point in the tie-break is very important. I started well and 7/0 is good."

The sixth seed, who is making his debut at the ATP 250 event, was competing in his second semi-final of the season, having advanced to the last four at the Melbourne Summer Set in January, where he lost to Rafael Nadal. Ruusuvuori is now 7-2 on the year.

Also Read | IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022 in Ahmedabad.

He has set up a championship match clash against either Swedish qualifier Elias Ymer or three-time tour-level titlist Joao Sousa. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)