India would aim to kickstart Rohit Sharma's era as full-time ODI captain on a high when they face West Indies in the first match of the three-game series in Ahmedabad. The India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022 would be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium and is set to begin at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India were comprehensively beaten in the ODI series by South Africa last month. A 0-3 loss is something that the cricketing fraternity does not associate much with a team like India but that is a thing of the past as the Men in Blue would aim to return to winning ways in style. They are up against West Indies, a side which is in red-hot form, winning a T20I series against England right before this tour. India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs WI Cricket Match in Ahmedabad

This contest promises to be a very interesting one, considering the fact that both teams have some quality performers. India might have the home advantage but they would not undermine the potential of this West Indies team under Kieron Pollard. Meanwhile, fans looking for suggestions to make your Dream11 team for this match can scroll below.

IND vs WI, 1st ODI 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper –Rishabh Pant (IND) can be your wicketkeeper.

IND vs WI, 1st ODI 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Virat Kohli (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND) and Darren Bravo (WI) can be the batters.

IND vs WI, 1st ODI 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders –Kieron Pollard (WI) and Jason Holder (WI) can be the all-rounders in your IND vs WI Dream11 team.

IND vs WI, 1st ODI 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Deepak Chahar (IND), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Kemar Roach (WI) and Akeal Hossain (WI) can compose the bowling attack.

IND vs WI, 1st ODI 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND) and Darren Bravo (WI), Kieron Pollard (WI), Jason Holder (WI), Deepak Chahar (IND), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Kemar Roach (WI) and Akeal Hossain (WI)

Virat Kohli (IND) can be the captain of your IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Team while Kieron Pollard (WI) can be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2022 05:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).