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Agency News Agency News Sports News | Manchester City Defender John Stones to Leave Club at Season's End Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Manchester City defender John Stones is set to leave the club at the end of the season, bringing to a close a highly successful decade for the club. Stones announced the news through a video on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

Manchester [UK], April 29 (ANI): Manchester City defender John Stones is set to leave the club at the end of the season, bringing to a close a highly successful decade for the club. Stones announced the news through a video on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

The England centre-back, who joined City in 2016 as Pep Guardiola's second signing, has made 293 appearances and played a key role during one of the most dominant periods in the club's history, according to Manchester City's website.

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John Stones shared a video on Instagram and wrote in the caption that, while all good things eventually come to an end, his time at Manchester City has been incredibly special and will always remain a lasting part of him.

"They say all good things must come to an end... but this thing we have had has been the greatest and it will remain a part of me forever," Stones wrote.

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https://www.instagram.com/p/DXrLM9CjeLD/

Over his time at City, the 31-year-old has been part of a squad that won 19 major trophies, including six Premier League titles, a UEFA Champions League crown, two FA Cups, five League Cups, three Community Shields, as well as the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

During that time, John Stones also chipped in with 19 goals and nine assists, with the possibility of adding more trophies as Manchester City continues to compete for both the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Known for his excellent technique, Stones became a perfect fit for Pep Guardiola's system. His versatility also allowed him to excel in a hybrid role, often stepping into midfield--most notably during the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)